 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. March
  6. Mid-contract price rises have cost mobile customers almost £1 billion since 2013

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Mid-contract price rises have cost mobile customers almost £1 billion since 2013

22 March 2019 Last updated: 11 November 2019
Expected to top £1.1 billion by the end of this year.
Multiple mobile phone users

Mid-contact price rises are estimated to have cost UK mobile customers almost £1 billion since 2013, according to new research.

Mobile analysts Tarifica carried out the research, commissioned by Tesco Mobile. It found that inflation-based price rises mid-contract have cost consumers £954,972 million since 2013.

Has your mobile contract increased in price? Find out what to do.

This year, EE, Three and O2 have all announced price hikes of 2.5 per cent and above.

showcasing different type of smartphones that can used with a contract

These price rises – which mobile operators write into their terms and conditions – are expected to cost mobile punters almost £173 million this year.

By the end of the year, that would tip the total cost to mobile customers to £1.1 billion since 2013.

EE is the worst offender, with a total cost to customers of £440,791,000. O2 is next, with £306,432,000.

Both firms introduced mid-contract price rises in 2013, whereas their competitors brought them in much later.

Vodafone introduced them in 2017, with a cumulative cost to consumers of £124,500,000, while Three’s (2016) total is £83,249,000.

To reach these estimates, the analysts researched the scale of RPI (retail price index) increases for each network, the average monthly cost for monthly contract customers, the average length of time between contracts and the number of contracts per mobile operator.

iPhone XS back white

The researchers were keen to point out the actual cost of price rises to customers, rather than the networks’ take on them.

“When calculating the cost to consumers, the most important factor to consider is that price escalations are applied every month until the contract has run its course,” said William Watts, director at Tarifica.

“So, while many operators advertise the fact that these changes are only costing customers ‘between £1 and £2 per month,’ the cost over the life of a contract can approach £50 or more in some cases.

“Further, these escalations are stacked on top of each other year on year, meaning that the following year’s price increase is built off the one from the previous year, similar to compounding interest in a savings account.”

Read next

Joe Svetlik

22 March 2019 Last updated: 11 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: ee, o2, smartphones, tariffs, tesco mobile, three, vodafone

You may also like

Vodafone VeryMe Rewards: everything you need to know

Vodafone VeryMe Rewards: everything you need to know

Mobile customers now get cheap cinema tickets, free data and gifts.

features - 08 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
Vodafone international roaming FAQ

Vodafone international roaming FAQ

Find out where you can roam for free on Vodafone.

guides - 02 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Which network offers the best perks?

Which network offers the best perks?

We take a look at the incentives and sweeteners offered by the UK’s biggest providers.

guides - 26 May 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top