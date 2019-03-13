 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  6. Motorola Razr reboot will be a mid-range phone

13 March 2019 Last updated: 11 February 2020
According to these leaked specs.

Much has been written about Motorola’s 2019 reboot of its iconic Razr handset. But now comes word that it won’t be as exciting as we hoped.

That’s because it will have distinctly mid-range specs instead of high-end. Onlookers were hoping for a flagship phone to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, but it looks like it will be aimed at the mid market.

Motorola Razr render 4

According to the leaked specs, we’re looking at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. That’s the same one that powers the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, which is a more wallet-friendly version of the Xiaomi Mi 8.

That will partner with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and an Adreno 616 graphics chip. In terms of storage, it’ll have either 64GB or 128GB.

A few years ago, these would have been flagship specs. But these days they don’t quite cut it.

motorola-razr-render-5

The 2,730mAh battery also isn’t quite as tantalising a prospect as it could be, even if it does feature Motorola’s 27W TurboPower fast charging. The main screen will reportedly be 6.2 inches large diagonally, with a resolution of 2,142x876 pixels. The screen on the outside? Its size isn’t known, but it’s thought to have an 800x600-pixel resolution, which is pretty low res.

The phone will apparently come in white, black or gold.

Motorola RAZR

There are two ways of looking at this report. Either Motorola has dropped the ball and missed an opportunity to compete with the big boys when it comes to foldable phones, or it’s played a blinder, and will undercut both Samsung and Huawei on price.

A previous Wall Street Journal report had the Razr reboot pinned as a high-end device with a price to match: it reckoned it would cost around $1,500 (£1,200). But if it was wrong on the specs, it could too be wrong on the price.

Hopefully Motorola will unveil the phone soon, and then we’ll know for sure. We’ll keep you posted on more as we get it.

Source:

XDA-Developers

