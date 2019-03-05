OnePlus 7 spotted with pop-up camera

It seems the days of opinion-dividing screen notches are numbered. At last.

Since the iPhone X debuted, phone-makers have been pushing to give their handsets all-screen fronts.

However, this has generally meant housing the front-facing camera in a ‘notch’ – a little cutout that eats into the screen.

Though manufacturers are finding creative ways around this, with OnePlus being among them.

It has given its newest phone, the OnePlus 7, a pop-up selfie camera, according to this leaked photo.

It wouldn’t be the first phone with a pop-up selfie snapper, after the Vivo Nex featured one when it launched last year. But OnePlus' effort would be the most mainstream handset to house the tech.

OnePlus’ phones are now sold in John Lewis, meaning they sit alongside Apple’s iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy ranges.

The photo appeared on China’s Twitter equivalent Weibo, and has since been deleted.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard about a pop-up camera for the OnePlus 7. OnLeaks previously created a render showing the design.

What else do we know about the phone? It won’t have wireless charging, as according to CEO Pete Lau, charge speeds are far inferior to OnePlus’ wired option.

The phone is also rumoured to have a 6.5-inch OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader (much like the Samsung Galaxy S10). On the back will be three cameras, including a time-of-flight 3D sensor.

OnePlus launched as a niche brand that hoped to disrupt the smartphone market.

To some extent, it has succeeded. OnePlus long ago did away with its invite-only order system, and is now close to being a household name with phones ranged by all the major UK networks.

The OnePlus 6 was revealed last May, so expect to see the OnePlus 7 around the same time this year.

Source:

Slashleaks