The Samsung Galaxy S10 is on sale now

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is available in shops right now.

One of the biggest phones of the year, the S10 launched on 20th February, and has hit the shop shelves just a little over two weeks later.

The S10 range comprises three handsets: the standard S10, the S10 Plus and the S10e. The S10 Plus is bigger, higher-specced and more expensive, while the S10e is smaller, lower-specced and cheaper.

Want to delve deeper into the handsets before deciding which one to buy? We explain what's the difference between the S10, S10 Plus and S10e.

One of the key selling points of the new phones is the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. This is built into the screen, meaning there’s no need for a bezel below the display. It also works when your fingers are wet, unlike traditional, bezel-based capacitative scanners.

Apple dropped the fingerprint scanner from the iPhone X reportedly because the ultrasonic tech was not sufficiently advanced. Though now other firms like OnePlus offer the same technology.

The other option is putting the fingerprint scanner on the side or back of the phone, but this is less elegant. Of Samsung’s range, only the S10 and S10 Plus have in-screen fingerprint scanners. The S10e has a capacitative scanner on the side of the device.

The S10 has a 6.1-inch screen, while the S10 Plus’ is 6.4 inches and the S10e’s is 5.8 inches.

Another benefit is the wireless power sharing. This lets you charge up another device – be it a phone, wireless headphones or smartwatch – wirelessly just by placing it on top of the S10’s back. Which means no need to take a charger and find a plug socket, and no need to pack a portable charger.

The cameras are some of the best around. The S10 and S10 Plus have a triple-lens arrangement on the back, while the S10e makes do with a dual-lens set-up. Samsung’s handsets have long led the field of smartphone cameras, so we’re excited to see what these can do.