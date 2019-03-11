 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. March
  6. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is on sale now

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is on sale now

11 March 2019
Samsung’s latest super phone is in shops right now.
Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10 Plus pack shot hero size

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is available in shops right now.

One of the biggest phones of the year, the S10 launched on 20th February, and has hit the shop shelves just a little over two weeks later.

The S10 range comprises three handsets: the standard S10, the S10 Plus and the S10e. The S10 Plus is bigger, higher-specced and more expensive, while the S10e is smaller, lower-specced and cheaper.

Want to delve deeper into the handsets before deciding which one to buy? We explain what's the difference between the S10, S10 Plus and S10e.

One of the key selling points of the new phones is the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. This is built into the screen, meaning there’s no need for a bezel below the display. It also works when your fingers are wet, unlike traditional, bezel-based capacitative scanners.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus fingerprint scanner in use hero size

Apple dropped the fingerprint scanner from the iPhone X reportedly because the ultrasonic tech was not sufficiently advanced. Though now other firms like OnePlus offer the same technology.

The other option is putting the fingerprint scanner on the side or back of the phone, but this is less elegant. Of Samsung’s range, only the S10 and S10 Plus have in-screen fingerprint scanners. The S10e has a capacitative scanner on the side of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10 Plus pack shot comparison hero size

The S10 has a 6.1-inch screen, while the S10 Plus’ is 6.4 inches and the S10e’s is 5.8 inches.

Another benefit is the wireless power sharing. This lets you charge up another device – be it a phone, wireless headphones or smartwatch – wirelessly just by placing it on top of the S10’s back. Which means no need to take a charger and find a plug socket, and no need to pack a portable charger.

Samsung Galaxy S10 camera interface hero size

The cameras are some of the best around. The S10 and S10 Plus have a triple-lens arrangement on the back, while the S10e makes do with a dual-lens set-up. Samsung’s handsets have long led the field of smartphone cameras, so we’re excited to see what these can do.

Read next

Joe Svetlik

11 March 2019
Category: News
Tagged: galaxy s10, samsung

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

We try out the Samsung Galaxy 10 5G.

reviews - 04 June 2021
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Breaking down the reasons to upgrade.

guides - 03 June 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Choose between an XBox controller and a Samsung Fit2.

features - 16 April 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Check out our best deals.

guides - 12 April 2021
The best mobile innovations of 2019

The best mobile innovations of 2019

5G, folding phones, more audible phone calls and more.

news - 09 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top