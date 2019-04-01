Cheap Galaxy S10 plans revealed by Tesco Mobile

Tesco Mobile has launched new, affordable plans for Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ handsets.

The recently released smartphones are available on long term, 36 month contracts, making it easier to spread the cost of owning the best device of 2019 so far.

The Galaxy S10 can be picked up for just £36.99 a month, including 2GB of data, 5,000 minutes and 5,000 texts.

The more capacious Galaxy S10+ is available with the same data, calls and texts package, costing £39.49 a month.

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e: Everything you need to know

Both offers are impressive considering there’s no up front cost and that the cameras and general specs of both devices, including a triple lens camera round the back, an in–screen fingerprint scanner and Samsung’s One UI, based on Google’s class leading Android 9.0 Pie.

For those who want an even newer device, Tesco Mobile is also offering the superb Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro on 36 month deals.

Both models are available from 5th April. You can snap up the Huawei P30 for £31.49 a month with 5GB data, 5,000 texts and 5,000 minutes. Its triple lens Leica camera with 5x zoom promises to be one of the best smartphone shooters ever.

Anyone keen on an even more powerful handset can grab the P30 Pro, with quad camera and 10x hybrid zoom for £36.99 a month with the same data, calls and texts.

Tesco Mobile has also slashed the monthly cost of the iPhone XR, down £33.99 per month from £35.49, with 2GB data, 5,000 texts and 5,000 minutes.

Tesco Mobile also has a range of offers on SIM only deals this April, with featured deals including £10 a month for 4GB data, 1000 minutes and 5000 texts; £13 a month for 8GB data, 5000 minutes and 5000 texts; and £16 a month for 15GB of data, 5000 minutes and 5000 texts. All SIM only deals are available on a 12-month contract.