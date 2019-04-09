Five new iPhones being lined up by Apple

Apple is readying two new top–end iPhones with premium features and will launch them in addition to reworked versions of the current iPhone lineup.

That’s the word from sources close with Apple’s Asian supply chain, speaking with Japanese website Macotakara.

They say that the pair of new iPhones will come with triple lens cameras and cutting edge OLED screen tech. One will clock in at 6.1–inches, the other at 6.5–inches.

That’s the same size as the existing iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max. Those devices will receive internal spec boosts but will remain the same on the outside, claim the insiders. The iPhone XS will also get an internal overhaul.

Until now, rumours had circulated that Apple would bring triple lens camera tech to the updated 2019 versions of iPhone XS Max and possibly iPhone XS, also dubbed the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 deals

However, this latest report suggests Apple is looking to diversify its range, possibly trying to cater to an array of different price points. Such a strategy might work, especially in the wake of the revelations that last year’s iPhones did not sell in large numbers, purportedly down to high SIM free costs.

It would, though, be unusual and at this stage should be treated with caution. Apple is not expected to launch its new iPhone range until September.

Official clues will likely slip out in the wake of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which kicks off with a keynote presentation on 3 June. Although Apple will only unveil plans for iOS 13, source code may offer a chance to find out exactly how many new iPhones it has planned for release in the autumn.

Apple has started switching its focus to new services, such as its Apple TV+ platform and Apple News Premium offer, as it looks to make more money from software and become less reliant on consumers upgrading their iPhones on a semi–regular basis.

Source

Macotakara