iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max designs revealed by new leaks

Newly leaked moulds have given the clearest look yet at Apple’s planned designs for its forthcoming iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max smartphones.

Revealed via Chinese social media site Weibo, the casings show off plans for triple cameras on each device, backing up previous claims made by sources close to Apple’s Asian supply chain.

The designs clearly show the cameras placed within a square at the top right of the device. Schematic drawings and renders made by keen Apple watchers suggest this area could also play home to a dedicated LED flash.

The front of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max looks identical to the current iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. That means an all–screen design with a wide notch to house the front–facing camera and sensors required for Face ID unlocking.

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo, known for making correct predictions about Apple’s plans, revealed earlier this year that Apple was readying a triple lens camera for its iPhone 11 range, in a bid to keep up with rivals Samsung and Huawei.

Chatter on social media has led to some believing Apple may introduce dual lens variants of the iPhone 11, in a bid to diversify its offering and make some of its new iPhones cheaper in light of poor recent sales. That seems unlikely going on Apple’s past record.

Apple is hoping that this year’s iPhone update proves more of a hit than the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. The California company was forced to issue a profit warning back in January, with its devices failing to catch on due to high pricing and a lack of cutting edge new features.

Apple is now facing stiff competition from foldable devices such as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, as well as an array of upcoming 5G phones.

