YouTube Music and YouTube Premium student plans launched

08 April 2019
Cut price offers available for music and video streaming services.
YouTube Music hero image

YouTube has revealed new student subscription plans for its YouTube Music and YouTube Premium services, with both platforms available at a knockdown cost for those currently studying.

YouTube Music’s monthly cost is now just £4.99 for students, down from £9.99. Meanwhile, YouTube Premium costs just £6.99 a month, rather than £11.99.

Samsung Galaxy S10 set to come with Spotify preloaded

The Google–owned video streaming giant claims that the savings total the equivalent of eight cans of baked beans, five loaves of bread, 100 photocopies or 20 biro pens.

YouTube Music screens

YouTube launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium in 2018. The former rivals the likes of Apple Music and Spotify, allowing ad–free access to millions of songs, as well as access to exclusive videos and love performances.

YouTube Premium, meanwhile, comes with ad–free access to the entire YouTube library, as well as the chance to catch up on the service’s growing roster of original shows. YouTube Originals include Cobra Kai and Origin.

A subscription to the latter also includes access to the YouTube Music catalogue.

YouTube claims that Premium will also give added value to students looking to soak up greater knowledge, with a wide array of lectures and talks available.

YouTube Music is still struggling to make a dent in the lead of its major competitors. Spotify and Apple Music are both the surging ahead when it comes to paid subscribers. YouTube’s service is not helped by the fact that Google has its own music streaming platform, meaning it has to face up to an in–house rival as well.

Students can already get 50% off with Spotify and Apple Music.

To take advantage of YouTube’s offer, students need to very their identity via SheerID

Joe Minihane

08 April 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apps, streaming

