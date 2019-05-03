Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL details revealed

Google is priming a pair of new smartphones for release at its forthcoming I/O event. The Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL are mid–range takes on last year’s top–end Pixel 3 devices.

Both phones have been subject to a string of leaks in recent days. Packaging for the Pixel 3A appears to have confirmed that the handset will come with a 5.6–inch display, with 64GB storage available in the most basic model.

Furthermore, leaks from U.S. retailer Best Buy have shown off plans for the Pixel 3A XL to feature a 6–inch screen.

The Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL will come with the latest Android 9.0 software and a rear fingerprint sensor. Neither will feature wireless charging, with Google looking to keep costs down.

The Pixel 3A will feature a main 12 megapixel camera and 8 megapixel selfie camera, with 4GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 670 processor and a 3,000mAh battery with support for fast–charging via USB–C.

The XL version will likely come with the same specs, albeit with a larger battery and the aforementioned bigger display.

Both phones are set to come in ‘purplish’ and ‘just black’ editions, with rumours suggesting the Pixel 3A will cost $399 SIM–free, with the Pixel 3A XL starting at $479. UK pricing has yet to be revealed.

Google I/O kicks off on 7 May and runs for two days. The annual developer event will also likely see Google unveil its plans for Android Q. The next generation smartphone software is set to further support folding phones, with Google itself rumoured to be offering such a device to take on Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X.

