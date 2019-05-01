Honor 20 Lite unveiled

Honor has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Honor 20 Lite, packing a string of top-end specs at a price that makes it a lot more enticing than flagship models from rival mobile makers.

Leading the line is a hugely impressive triple lens camera. The setup features a main 24 megapixel lens with a wide f/1.8 aperture, backed up by an eight megapixel wide angle lens and a tertiary two megapixel lens for depth–sensing smarts.

The 120º wide angle view matches far pricier devices and ensures that the Honor 20 Lite’s panoramic shots look particularly impressive.

Artificial intelligence means that the camera can analyse over 500 scenarios in 22 different categories, ensuring images are perfect every time. A dedicated Super Night Shoot mode cuts down on grain and noise and delivers crisp detail without the need for a tripod.

Likewise, its 32 megapixel front–facing camera is a cut above. With AI backlighting tech, it ensures that selfies always look right no matter the lighting conditions.

The teardrop notch display clocks in at a massive 6.21–inches, making it perfect for streaming video. And with 128GB storage and 4GB of RAM as standard, there’s ample space and power for stashing clips, music and files.

The Honor 20 Lite comes with a Kirin 710 chipset and Honor’s own EMUI 9.0 custom skin, which sits atop the latest Google Android 9.0 software.

It’s no slouch in the design stakes, either. There are striking midnight black and phantom blue finishes, with a 90% screen to body ratio ensuring bezels don’t dominate proceedings.

The Honor 20 Lite goes on sale from 15 May for just £249.99 SIM–free. It’s available via Amazon, Argos, Very, Carphone Warehouse and John Lewis.