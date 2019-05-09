New iPhone XR: Leaks show off plans for dual lens camera

Apple’s updated version of its iPhone XR looks set to come with a dual lens camera while retaining the same look as the original model, released last year.

New renders revealed by Twitter tipster @OnLeaks has shown off plans for twin camera setup on the back of the new iPhone XR. This appears to be housed within a raised square section which is also home to a LED flash.

This tallies with leaks of Apple’s iPhone XI, which has the same square bump, albeit featuring a triple lens camera.

The renders are based on previous leaks and schematic drawings and point towards Apple’s sticking to a design that failed to capture the imagination in 2018.

The new iPhone XR looks set to feature wide bezels, suggesting it will come with the same LCD screen rather than a brighter, less power hungry OLED one. The notch is also still in evidence, while the display remains at 6.1–inches.

Word is Face ID will be given an overhaul to make it even more accurate, although such a tweak is unlikely to be noticeable to everyday users.

The iPhone XR has been Apple’s bestselling iPhone according to CEO Tim Cook, but the company has stopped saying how many smartphones it has sold. The move to do so came in the wake of a surprise January profit warning, with demand for iPhone said to be waning.

Since then, Apple has poured its resources into promoting new software, including its forthcoming Netflix rival, Apple TV+, as well as improving its accessories range with new AirPods.

Apple is set to launch a trio of new iPhones in September. Prior to that it will reveal plans for its updated iOS 13 software during a keynote at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on 3rd June.

