 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. May
  6. Ofcom confirms end of contract alerts for smartphone users

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Ofcom confirms end of contract alerts for smartphone users

16 May 2019 Last updated: 11 November 2019
TV and Broadband customers also set to be benefit from stringent new rules.
Ofcom switching providers hero image

Ofcom has revealed that mobile networks must send customers end–of–contract alerts, telling users when their deal is up and about the best alternative deals they are currently offering.

Ofcom says customers must be contacted between 10 and 40 days before the end of their contract via text, email or letter. This must include information on the price paid before the end date, any changes to the service and price after the contract expires, details on any notice period for cancelling the contract and the best deals they have at that particular moment.

The regulator says that information about alternative deals must include telling loyal customers about any perks or cheaper packages being offered to new users.

Ofcom building

Those who choose to stay with their provider must be sent the same information every year.

Ofcom has said that networks must start sending out alerts by 15 February 2020, giving them nine months to change their systems and get the required services in place.

How to switch mobile provider

“We’re making sure customers are treated fairly, by making companies give them the information they need, when they need it,” said Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Consumer Group Director.

“This will put power in the hands of millions of people who’re paying more than necessary when they’re no longer tied to a contract.”

However, Citizens’ Advice believes the changes do not go far enough. It says that networks should be forced to say how many customers are out of contract and reveal how much more they are paying compared with in contract users.

Ofcom research has shown 14% of consumers don’t know if they’re still within their contract period and could consequently be paying over the odds for services.

The move comes as Ofcom gears up for major changes to how consumers switch mobile providers. From 1 July, consumers will be able to change networks by sending a text message to their current carrier asking for a switching code. Networks are also being banned from making extra notice period charges.

Read next

Joe Minihane

16 May 2019 Last updated: 11 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: tariffs

You may also like

Internet data allowances - how much is enough?

Internet data allowances - how much is enough?

How much data do you really need?

guides - 19 May 2021
BT Mobile Family SIMs FAQ: everything you need to know

BT Mobile Family SIMs FAQ: everything you need to know

It's a family affair.

features - 22 April 2021
Plusnet Mobile FAQ: we take a look at Plusnet’s mobile phone deals

Plusnet Mobile FAQ: we take a look at Plusnet’s mobile phone deals

Is it honest? And is it good? We answer your questions.

features - 16 April 2021
VOXI opens up to over 30s

VOXI opens up to over 30s

Youth–oriented network that offers data–free social media ditches age restrictions.

news - 27 April 2020
EE New 4GEE Tariffs: 5 things you need to know

EE New 4GEE Tariffs: 5 things you need to know

What's new? What's not so new?

features - 19 December 2019
What is data rollover and which networks offer it?

What is data rollover and which networks offer it?

We answer all your burning questions about data rollover.

guides - 18 December 2019

Latest news:

back to top