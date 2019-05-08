Sky Mobile slashes cost of iPhone XR and Galaxy S10

Sky Mobile has kicked off its spring sale, with massive savings available on the very best smartphones around.

Leading the line is Apple’s iPhone XR, which is available on a three–year, Swap36 plan for just £33 a month with 2GB of data and unlimited calls. Sky Mobile says that works out as a saving of £210.

Those not keen on Apple’s bestseller have plenty of alternatives. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is available on a two–year long, Swap24 plan for £36 a month, with the same data, calls and text allowance as the iPhone XR. That’s a saving of £264.

The more affordable Galaxy S10e can be snagged for just £29 a month, a drop of £288 over the period of the two year contract.

The cutting edge Huawei P30 Pro is also included in Sky’s sale, with a £37 per month price tag over two years, with savings totalling £228.

Budget conscious customers can snap up Huawei’s P Smart for just £14 a month, while the Samsung Galaxy A70 costs just £22 a month.

And anyone who’s doesn’t want to swap phones but fancies a bargain can snare unlimited calls and texts plus 2GB of data for just £6 a month on Sky’s latest SIM only offer. That’s a drop of £6 from the usual £12 price.

The deals are available to new customers to Sky Mobile, whether they have a Sky TV subscription or not.

Sky Mobile comes with a number of perks, including ‘Roll’ – the ability to roll over unused data to the following month, ‘Mix’ – the chance to change your data allowance each month depending on your usage, Watch – the ability to stream all Sky Apps if you have a Sky TV subscription.

Once your deal is up, you’ll only pay the cost of your tariff, with the cost of your phone paid off within the contract’s lifetime.