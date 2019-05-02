Tesco Mobile now lets you use Clubcard vouchers towards your phone bill

 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
02 May 2019 Last updated: 11 November 2019
Latest innovation from supermarket network.
tesco-mobile-hero

Tesco Mobile has announced that holders of the supermarket’s Clubcard can now use vouchers towards paying their mobile phone bill.

It means Clubcard holders can turn their Clubcard vouchers into Tesco Mobile partner vouchers worth double their value.

It means that £10 worth of Clubcard vouchers works out as £20 worth of Tesco Mobile vouchers. This can be used towards a monthly bill or for taking out a new SIM only deal on the supermarket’s own highly regarded network.

Which network offers the best perks?

Clubcard vouchers can be earned by shopping at Tesco. They can then be turned into Tesco Mobile vouchers by simply heading to the dedicated Clubcard website or mobile app.

Tesco Clubcard

“We are committed to bringing best-in-class service and value by offering little helps wherever we can,” said Claire Lorains, CEO of Tesco Mobile. “Our loyal customers can now access brilliant savings and reduce the cost of their monthly mobile bill just by doing their weekly shop.”

This latest development adds to an impressive array of perks already offered by Tesco Mobile. Pay as you go customers can get three times they amount that they top up for free every month, with extra credit lasting for a month in total.

Those with more than one contract on their account for a family member get a free monthly perk, including extra data, additional minutes, Clubcard points and money off their bill.

Customers can also earn Clubcard points for every pound they spend on their mobile. These can be used towards paying for grocers or with partners such as Pizza Express and RED Driving School.

Read next

Joe Minihane

