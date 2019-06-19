 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. June
  6. Apple Watch set for over–the–air updates

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Apple Watch set for over–the–air updates

19 June 2019 Last updated: 18 June 2019
Wearable will no longer require iPhone to get latest software.
Apple Watch Series 4 health fitness

Apple appears to be readying itself to fully decouple the Apple Watch from the iPhone, after a test version of the wearables new software revealed plans for over–the–air updates.

watchOS 6, which was revealed during Apple’s recent Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, has the ability to search for and download updates using Wi–Fi or 4G. This function has started working in the second beta version of watchOS 6, which was made available to developers earlier this week.

Apple Watch Series 4 digital crown

It means that for the first time, Apple Watch owners don’t have to have their iPhone to hand in order to get security fixes or major changes to the wider operating system on their smartwatch.

Until now, Apple Watch users have had to make use of the Apple Watch app on their iPhone to do so.

Apple’s latest move, however, does have one major kink: You need an iPhone to accept the terms and conditions of any update. That is likely to be a minor issue and one which should disappear when Apple releases the final version of watchOS 6 later in the year, most likely in September.

Apple Watch Series 4 close up

The move comes as Apple’s wearable is made available on affordable O2 contracts for the first time, with cheap airtime available and a flexible term available to new and existing customers.

Apple is not expected to majorly refresh the Apple Watch in 2019, having done so with its Series 4 model last year. Any changes it does make will likely be minor after it offered a larger screen and better standalone functionality in 2018.

Source

MacRumors

Joe Minihane

19 June 2019 Last updated: 18 June 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple watch 2, accessories and wearables, apple

You may also like

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Vodafone Neo smart kids review

Vodafone Neo smart kids review

Disney magic meets smart tech and child safety.

reviews - 30 April 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
iPhone 12 rumour round-up

iPhone 12 rumour round-up

Everything you need to know about Apple’s next handset.

features - 22 April 2021
The new iOS 14.5 update comes with a controversial tracking feature

The new iOS 14.5 update comes with a controversial tracking feature

Will you update to the new iOS when it’s released next week?

news - 21 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top