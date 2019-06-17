Honor 20 set for UK release on 21 June

Honor’s latest smartphone is set to go on sale in the UK on 21st June. And anyone who pre–orders one before 20th June will get an Honor smartwatch thrown in for free.

The Honor 20 will be up for grabs from this Friday for £399 SIM–free. The mid–range price belies a device that comes with a series of impressive, top–end features, chief among them the quad camera setup.

The four cameras on the back promise to make the Honor 20 an imaging powerhouse. There’s a main 48 megapixel sensor, built by Sony, along with a 16 megapixel super wide angle camera, a two megapixel depth assistant lens and two megapixel macro lens.

The camera is backed up by an impressive Super Night Mode, powered by AI to ensure that images appears spot on even in the lowest light.

Honor also boasts that its AI–backed Bluetooth tech can allow the Honor 20 to connect wirelessly to devices further away than ever before. Tests have shown the handset managed to stay connected to a pair of wireless headphones 244 metres away.

Under the hood there’s a Kirin 980 chipset, virtual 9.1 surround sound and a 3,750mAh battery. The large 6.26–inch display comes with a hole punch to house the front–facing camera.

The handset is available from Three, Amazon, Mobile Phones Direct, Very and Carphone Warehouse. Anyone who decides to pre–order by 20 June will also get a free Watch Magic, normally £179.99.