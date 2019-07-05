5G comes to Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile has announced its 5G launch date as November 2019 in six UK locations.

With speeds up to ten times faster than 4G, 5G will bring a whole new, ultra-fast experience when streaming and downloading entertainment. Sky also promises its 5G will be reliable in hectic areas such as travel hubs, busy city centres as well as stadiums and entertainment venues.

Sky’s 5G will be available on the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G on launch, with data plans starting out at £42 per month. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be added to the range later on in the year.

Sky Mobile offers a range of flexible benefits, and these will all be available on 5G:

Roll - Any unused data at the end of the month is moved into you is automatically rolled into your Sky Piggybank where you it’s saved for three years, and you can use it as you want to during that time.

Mix - With Mix you can change your data allowance whenever and however you need to. More data, less data - all without having to change contracts. This could be really useful when you’re using 5G.

Watch - Sky Mobile’s Watch feature gives you unlimited streaming on all Sky Apps, including Sky Go, Sky Sports and Sky Kids - all without using up any data. You can download entertainment and watch it offline. And with 5G this will all be ultra-fast.

Save - You get free Unlimited Calls & Texts as standard with all SIM-only and handset plans.

Swap - Get the latest 5G phone every year without changing contract with Swap12. Or pick Swap24 and get Sky Mobile’s lowest monthly cost on any 5G handset, with the option to upgrade after two years

Sophia Ahmad, Commercial Director of Sky Mobile, said “We will be the only mobile operator to be able to combine the launch of next generation superfast 5G connectivity with Sky Mobile’s unique features including Roll, Swap and Watch.”

Initially launching in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Leeds and Slough, Sky says its 5G will be available in a total of 20 UK towns and cities by the end of this year.