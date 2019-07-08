Apple plotting 5G foldable iPad for 2020, claims rumour

Apple is working on a foldable iPad with 5G smarts, with the revolutionary new tablet being readied for release in 2020.

That’s the word from a new report emerging in China. Citing sources close to Apple’s supply chain, IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin says that the tablet is already in the works.

Lin claims the device will be ‘business friendly’ and feature a full–size screen the same size as Apple’s current MacBook range. That would make it a similar–sized product to the 12.9–inch iPad Pro.

The inclusion of 5G is also being touted. Apple is not set to release a 5G iPhone until later next year, meaning this foldable iPad could be the first product from the California company to come with the next–generation tech.

It’s not yet clear if the iPad could be folded into a smartphone, or whether it would simply double up as a smaller iPad.

Such reports should always be treated with a heavy dose of caution. Apple has so far stayed above the foldable phone fray, allowing Samsung and Huawei to take each other on. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is expected to be given a new release date in August, following delays caused by issues with its screens.

Any foldable iPad would likely be a costly proposition, possibly costing as much as £2,000.

Economic Daily News