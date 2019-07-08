 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. July
  6. Apple plotting 5G foldable iPad for 2020, claims rumour

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Apple plotting 5G foldable iPad for 2020, claims rumour

08 July 2019
Cutting edge tablet in the works, claim supply chain sources.
Folding iPad render

Apple is working on a foldable iPad with 5G smarts, with the revolutionary new tablet being readied for release in 2020.

That’s the word from a new report emerging in China. Citing sources close to Apple’s supply chain, IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin says that the tablet is already in the works.

Lin claims the device will be ‘business friendly’ and feature a full–size screen the same size as Apple’s current MacBook range. That would make it a similar–sized product to the 12.9–inch iPad Pro.

The inclusion of 5G is also being touted. Apple is not set to release a 5G iPhone until later next year, meaning this foldable iPad could be the first product from the California company to come with the next–generation tech.

It’s not yet clear if the iPad could be folded into a smartphone, or whether it would simply double up as a smaller iPad.

Such reports should always be treated with a heavy dose of caution. Apple has so far stayed above the foldable phone fray, allowing Samsung and Huawei to take each other on. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is expected to be given a new release date in August, following delays caused by issues with its screens.

Any foldable iPad would likely be a costly proposition, possibly costing as much as £2,000.

Source

Economic Daily News

Joe Minihane

08 July 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, 5g, ipad

You may also like

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
iPhone 12 rumour round-up

iPhone 12 rumour round-up

Everything you need to know about Apple’s next handset.

features - 22 April 2021
The new iOS 14.5 update comes with a controversial tracking feature

The new iOS 14.5 update comes with a controversial tracking feature

Will you update to the new iOS when it’s released next week?

news - 21 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top