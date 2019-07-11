Notch–free iPhone touted for 2020 release

Apple is working on an iPhone that will not feature its divisive notch design, with plans to release the handset in 2020.

Two analysts, including well respected Apple watcher Ming Chi Kuo and a report from an unnamed Credit Suisse staffer, have claimed that Apple will release an iPhone with a front–facing camera embedded beneath the screen next year. It will also ditch Face ID in favour of a new, in–screen fingerprint scanner.

This would mean there was no need for a notch, although it would mean no more facial scanning, something which is hard to believe considering Apple has made such a big play of Face ID and its accuracy.

Interestingly, the Credit Suisse analyst says that while Apple will still offer Face ID and a notch design on two iPhones in 2020, by 2021 it will switch completely to a bezel–free look and a new Touch ID system that will be able to register fingerprint scans anywhere on the display.

Such plans have been mooted by supply chain sources already in recent weeks. One report claimed that Apple was looking to switch to Touch ID in China in a bid to lower costs and boost sales.

While it might sound extreme, the relative failure of the iPhone XS and iPhone XR means Apple is doubtless exploring new ways to convince consumers to upgrade.

Apple is set to reveal a trio of new iPhones in September, all based on the current iPhone range.

Source

MacRumors