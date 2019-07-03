 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Three unveils 5G plans

03 July 2019
Three enters the 5G race with ultra-fast speeds.
Three 5G launch

Mobile network Three yesterday announced their 5G UK launch, starting in the home with ultrafast 5G broadband.

Both mobile and broadband 5G, we’ve been promised, will be available in 25 UK locations before the end of 2019.

Towns and cities across the country, including London, Edinburgh, Bristol, Manchester and Sheffield, are set to benefit from what Three claim will be the “UK’s fastest 5G network”.

Three revealed it owns “100Mhz of contiguous bandwidth”, which translates to fast, reliable connections that will really show off what 5G can do. Expect superfast downloads, instant HD video streaming, and incredibly responsive apps and games.

Shadi Halliwell, Three’s Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted the need for people to be “seamlessly connected” and also went on to say, “What we’ve always strived to do is to deliver more things to our customers than anyone else, and what we’re going to be doing over the next five years is to be delivering better connectivity experiences to people and enterprise across the UK”

Three unveiled the results of secret 5G broadband trials it conducted in London - with users reporting average download speeds of 138 Mbps. It also hopes to eliminate the hassle of broadband setup waiting times by introducing an instant “plug and play” connection.

Three’s mobile 5G is yet to be given a definite launch date, but their 5G broadband will be available from August.

It’s probably no coincidence that Three’s 5G launch took place on the same day as the introduction of Text to Switch, which is set to make it easier than ever before to change mobile networks. And now that switching provider is as simple as sending a text, there’ll no doubt be a lot of interest in Three’s unbeatable 5G speeds.

Want to find out more? Here’s everything you need to know about 5G.

Ray Ali

03 July 2019
Category: News
Tagged: 5g, three

