Harrods welcomes Samsung luxury living

Samsung has officially moved into the most famous retail space in London. Joining the likes of Google and Apple, Samsung now sits proudly amongst the trendiest of tech giants on the fifth floor of Harrods.

The swanky superstore is now one of the brand’s flagship stores and will be the first retail space to feature all of its newest and most-impressive technology as soon as it’s released.

On opening the Harrods Samsung store was, of course, showcasing the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ along with a few models from its A-series, a range of high-quality headphones, and plenty of wearables.

Samsung’s home appliances took centre stage, with a whole host of smart home products being demoed, including the Family Hub smart fridge-freezers which feature SpaceMax Technology to provide a meal planner, a calendar and even a tiny TV. There’s even the option to use your smartphone to look inside the fridge without opening the door. A strange yet satisfying feature that will let you check if you need to grab a pint of milk on the way home.

However, the star of the night was undoubtedly ‘The Wall Luxe’, a massive modular Micro LED screen that’s available exclusively at Harrods. Designed to be fully customisable, the modular screens can be scaled to fit into homes, upscale offices and million-pound mansions alike.

The Wall Luxe furthers Samsung’s goal to make technology another form of art within homes across the UK, with a vast array of alluring and eye-catching displays in different textures available.

Of course, the installation also functions as a smart TV, capable of going beyond the standard 16:9 ratio to occupy virtually any space from flat walls to pillars or even door frames. All this and it’s just 30mm thick.