Samsung Galaxy Note 10 hits stores

Fresh from the grand launch event in NYC, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, one of the years’ most exciting smartphones, is now available to buy.

Whether you want the Note 10, its bigger screen brother the Note 10 Plus, or the supercharged Note 10 Plus 5G, you can snap up either through a range of deals and offers.

Haven’t got round to reading up on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10? Here’s our everything you need to know guide.

There are some eye-catching pay monthly plans out there. Vodafone’s unlimited data deal for £49 a month with £239 for the Note 10 Plus 5G is a great deal if you want to benefit from the superfast speeds of 5G. But remember, 5G isn’t currently available in the whole country so do check to see if it’s in your area.

If you don’t want to pay anything for the phone upfront, EE’s 30GB of data for £54 a month with a free Galaxy Note 10 is a good shout.

If you’re already on a great SIM-only deal but still want to upgrade, you can buy the handset outright with prices starting at £869 for the Note 10, £999 for the Note 10 Plus and £1099 for the Note 10 Plus 5G.

All three handsets have the latest in smartphone tech, with stunning screens, edge-to-edge displays, cinematic cameras and the S Pen stylus. It’s every bit the flagship device, and it comes in two colourways - Aura Black or the striking Aura Glow.

DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, said of the smartphone “Every element of the Galaxy Note10 was designed to help users achieve more. Whether they’re finishing a big project for work, capturing and editing a video, or playing their favorite mobile game, the Galaxy Note10 will help them do it faster and better.”