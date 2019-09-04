Samsung Galaxy A90 5G kicks off the Era of Live

Following on from the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S10, Samsung has announced the imminent release of its latest 5G-enabled handset - the Galaxy A90 5G.

Set to hit UK shops in October, the Galaxy A90 5G boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display, 48MP rear camera, 32MP front camera and that all-important 5G connectivity. It’s packing some really impressive features that are perfect for live-streaming, social sharing and staying connected.

Crucially, with the Galaxy A series traditionally in the mid-range price bracket, this smartphone could be a much more affordable way of getting access to lightning-quick 5G. Most of the currently available 5G handsets, such as the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, cost around £1,000. And while the A90 5G doesn't have an official price yet it’s rumoured to be near the £600 mark.

Not only is that a considerably cheaper handset, it also means A90 pay monthly deals may be some of the most attractive 5G contracts on the market. 5G is all about hyperfast connectivity and instantaneous internet - so you can capture moments and share them all in a matter of seconds.

It’s also a game-changer for gaming, as 5G cuts out lag to give you the smoothest gameplay, as well as an edge over the competition. Samsung has made gaming on its 5G devices even more fun by teaming up with Hatch to offer on-demand access to over 100 top-tier mobile games.

Conor Pierce, Samsung Corporate Vice President for UK & Ireland said “We’re excited about the success of the Galaxy A Series – a generation of smartphones built for the new Era of Live that focuses on essential features people want the most, including a high-quality camera, long-lasting battery and immersive display.”

“Samsung has worked tirelessly with our partners in the 5G ecosystem to bring 5G to as many people as possible, and now we are offering 5G connectivity across the entire Galaxy smartphone portfolio, giving more people high speed access and connected experiences.”

The Samsung A90 5G will be available to pre-order from 20th September with the handset officially releasing on 4th October. As mentioned, its cost is yet to be confirmed but as soon as we have word on pricing, and deals, we’ll let you know.

Remember, to connect to 5G you'll also need to be signed up to a 5G data plan, and live in an area where 5G has been 'switched on'. It's currently only available in a few locations, but more are set to follow

Check out a range of Samsung smartphone deals.