Three announces iPhone 11 deals available for pre-order now

Friday the 13th is typically considered bad luck. However, this year it marks the launch of the iPhone 11 pre-order deals from Three.

Apple announced its new lineup of iPhones - along with new iPads, Apples watches and gaming and TV subscription services - at their September live event in Cupertino on Tuesday. The classic Apple style remains a presence in all its latest gadgets, with plenty of new and exciting upgrades in performance and specs.

The newest generation of iPhones will be finally in shops from 20th September, but if you want to be sure of getting the colour, size and model you want then now is the time to pre-order.

iPhone 11 deals in all six colours

The iPhone 11 comes in six different colours: black, green, purple, white, yellow and Product Red. You can pre-order your favourite on a 24-month contract with Three from £44 per month with 8GB data, and just £49 per month for 100 GB of data.

Both plans have an upfront cost of £49.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals on three

The iPhone Pro and Pro Max are not only larger and more powerful and feature a third 12MP camera, but they also come in a new range of professional-looking colours with a matt finish, including gold, silver, space grey and midnight green.

Both iPhone Pro models are available on a 24-month contract from Three with 100GB of data for £67 per month (Pro) and £71 per month (Pro Max).

Reduced-price iPhone X

If you’re not desperate for the latest iPhone, then the launch of the iPhone still brings good news since it means that Three will be reducing the price of previous-generation iPhones.

The iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are now just £39, £52, and £56 per month with an upfront cost of £29. You could even pick yourself up an iPhone 8 for just £34 per month and £19 upfront.

Each of the older-model iPhones is available on a 24-month contract with Three with 100GB of data.

Have a look at Three's iPhone 11 deals.