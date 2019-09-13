 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Vodafone reveals iPhone 11 plans

13 September 2019 Last updated: 16 September 2019
Grab the new iPhones on Vodafone Unlimited.
APPLE

With Apple’s new iPhones now officially available for preorder, Vodafone has announced the iPhone 11 will be available on its Unlimited price plans, with some exciting trade-in incentives.

Customers trading in an iPhone 8 or above can get take home the iPhone 11 for £45 per month with a £29 upfront cost, the iPhone 11 Pro for £57 per month with a £49 upfront cost, or the iPhone 11 Pro Max for £63 per month with a £49 upfront cost. These are all on Vodafone’s Unlimited Max plan so that means unlimited data to make the most of the brand new iPhones.

You can also use the trade in offer on other price plans to receive £15 a month off for the duration of the contract. Throw your old Apple Watch in too and Vodafone will take £20 a month off the cost of your contract - saving up to £480.

Vodafone has also included its 12 Month Upgrade promise, so you’re free to upgrade to a new handset after a year, at no extra cost.

For an extra fee you can also add Spotify Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass to your plan and get your new iPhone playing all sorts of top quality content.

The new iPhones have a range of fantastic new features, from incredible cameras to stylish new colours, and you can find out more about the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max in our handy guide.

Check out Vodafone's iPhone 11 deals.

Ray Ali

13 September 2019 Last updated: 16 September 2019
Category: News
Tagged: iphone, vodafone

