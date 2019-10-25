Free PS4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare when you buy a Sony Xperia 5

To mark the release of the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Sony is offering a copy of the game and a PS4 completely free when you buy an Xperia handset from Carphone Warehouse.

Sony’s latest handset, the Xperia 5, goes hand in hand with gaming and is the perfect smartphone for this bundle. You can even sync up the Xperia 5 with your brand new PS4 and enjoy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on your smartphone thanks to the Remote Play feature.

Built for gaming, the Xperia 5’s Full HD+ 6.1-inch widescreen OLED display shows off all the Call of Duty action in style, so you don't have to be tied to your living room sofa to keep the winning streak alive. With Remote Play you can continue playing anywhere in your home.

If the Xperia 5 isn’t what you had in mind, this excellent even offer extends to other Sony handsets, including the Xperia 1, Xperia 10 and Xperia L3, and you can still get a free PS4 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare if you sign up for a pay monthly deal through Carphone Warehouse.

The deal is live now, but it’s only available while stocks last so don’t waste any time and grab this bundle today.

Head over to Carphone Warehouse now to claim a free PS4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare when you get a Sony Xperia smartphone on a pay monthly deal.