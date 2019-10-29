Get 5G on VOXI

VOXI is launching 5G with no contracts for all its customers - at the same price as its 4G deals.

Available now, VOXI 5G comes with unlimited data and superfast speeds without the commitment of a monthly contact, so customers are free to opt out at any time.

Part of Vodafone's network and geared towards younger smartphone users, VOXI’s new 5G will appeal to people who want the quickest downloads, smoothest streaming and fastest gaming with the freedom of unlimited data.

VOXI’s Endless Data plan is even launching at a special introductory price of £30 per month, which will increase to £35 from February 2020. 5G is up to ten times faster than current 4G speeds, and it really makes a difference to day-to-day smartphoning.

Powered by Vodafone, VOXI’s 5G is now available in 30 UK cities, including Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Plymouth, Salford, Solihull, Stoke-on-Trent, Wolverhampton and more.

VOXI users on 5G will also be able to take advantage of 5G roaming to get superfast speeds in a number of European locations - excellent for holidays and trips.

To make the most of 5G you’ll still need a 5G smartphone, and VOXI’s 5G is launching with three handsets - the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Huawei Mate 20X 5G and the new Samsung A90 5G.

Vodafone will also be launching its own 5G pay as you go service, with more details to come.

Want to learn more about using 5G abroad? Check out our 5G roaming guide.