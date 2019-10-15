Google Pixel 4 series arrives

Fresh off a launch event in New York City, tech giant Google has revealed its latest line of smartphones - the Pixel 4 series.

Two exciting new devices have hit the stores - the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL.

Are there new features? How good are the cameras? Are they worth upgrading to? Let’s take a look at what’s new with the new Google Pixel 4 smartphones.

The phones

With a 5.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display, the Pixel 4 has a great screen that rivals the best, especially when you factor in refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Google has dubbed this the Smooth Display, so you can expect seamless scrolling and eye-popping visuals.

Taking things up a notch, the Pixel 4 XL, as the name suggests, is bigger and indeed better. It’s got the same 90 hz Smooth Display, but on a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ screen. It’s big, bright and really does look fantastic. The XL also has a bigger battery, to keep its big screen going.

The design

The Pixel’s minimalist design is always a crowd pleaser, and the latest models are no different. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL come in glossy Black, White and matte Orange. A black aluminium trim around the sides of the phones add sturdiness and grip to give a premium smartphone feel.

On the back, there’s a square camera bump that houses the to lenses. It’s not hugely dissimilar to the iPhone 11’s square bump, but it doesn’t really stand as much. As for the camera’s capabilities

The cameras

Google phones always have great smartphones, and this year’s models are no different. Both the Pixel 4 and its XL variant have dual cameras on the back, the megapixel line-up being 16MP and 12MP.

Shooting after dark is another strong feature associated with Pixels, and Google’s Night Sight is even better this time around. Say goodbye to awkward flash faces with excellent results in lowlight scenarios.

Google showed off some images shot in dark mode and the results are pretty spectacular, you can see the stars in the sky and capture stunning nighttime landscapes.

There are some exciting new editing features too, you can edit different sections of a photo separately so you can get the perfect colour balance.

The features

There are some exciting new features to shout about on the Pixel 4. Our favourite is Motion Sense. This gives you control over your smartphone with simple gestures, so you can skip through music, snooze alarms and loads more without even touching the screen.

Facial unlocking works really quickly, and unlike iPhones you don’t have to swipe, it just leaps straight back into what you were doing before your phone locked.

The cost

The Google Pixel 4 is out now. Prices start at £669 for the regular Pixel 4 and £829 for the supersized Pixel 4 XL.

If you don’t want to pay for the phone outright but still want to get your hands on the Pixel 4, sign up for a pay monthly deal.

Check out some great deals for the Pixel 4 right here.

Here are some deals for the Pixel 4 XL too.