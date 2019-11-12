Black Friday mobile phones deals 2019

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, and you know what that means - unmissable deals on must-have tech.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your smartphone, read all the reviews of the latest devices - like the iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy Note - and are close to making up your mind, Black Friday is the time to pull the trigger.

You can get the latest smartphones on some great pay monthly deals that are only available for an extremely limited time.

All deals are correct at time of writing.

iPhone Black Friday deals

iPhones can be a pricey investment. But this Black Friday, there are lots of great offers on Apple's latest handsets. Whether you're after the biggest and best iPhone on the market or you want a good deal on last year's model, we've got lots of Black Friday bargains that'll bag you a new handset and lots of data without breaking the bank.

And luckily we've done all the leg-work for you to bring you our pick of the best iPhone Black Friday deals around.

iPhone 11 Black Friday deals

Get Apple's latest iPhone for less than you'd normally pay this Black Friday.

Right now, we've got a great offer from Three that gets you a staggering 100GB monthly data allowance plus unlimited calls and texts for just £40 a month with nothing to pay upfront.

Get this iPhone 11 deal on Three.

Alternatively, you can get the iPhone 11 on EE, the UK's fastest network, for £36 a month plus £95 upfront. This gets you a very generous 75GB monthly data allowance, which is still far more than you'll need.

Get this iPhone 11 deal on EE.

Vodafone has also added some great Black Friday deals for the iPhone 11. Our favourite gets you 60GB plus unlimited calls and messages for £33 a month plus £89 upfront.

Get this iPhone 11 deal from Vodafone.

O2 have got a decent deal for the iPhone 11 up too. Get an iPhone 11 with 45GB of data for £35 per month and only £119 upfront.

Get this iPhone 11 deal from O2.

If you want to pay a little less for the handset upfront, you can still get an Black Friday bargain for the iPhone 11 thanks to the ID Mobile. You'll get 5GB of data wth a monthly cost of £37.99 and just £49.99 upfront.

Get this iPhone 11 deal from ID Mobile.

iPhone 11 Pro Black Friday deals

Want to go for the Pro? There are some great Black Friday offers out there.

Vodafone is offering the iPhone 11 Pro for £49 a month with 99 to pay upfront. You'll get 60GB of data too.

Get the iPhone 11 Pro on Vodafone

Again, Three has some really good offers. Chief among them gets you 100GB data every month plus unlimited calls and texts for £55 a month with £49 to pay upfront.

Get this iPhone 11 Pro deal on Three.

And if you don't think 100GB will be enough, O2 is offering an incredible offer that comes with unlimited data as well as endless messages and minutes for £65 a month with nothing to pay upfront.

Get this iPhone 11 Pro deal on O2.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Black Friday deals

And if you want to go for the absolute best iPhone on the market, you can get the same O2 deal for the same monthly cost but with a £174.99 upfront cost. So that'll be £65 a month for unlimited data, calls and texts on O2.

Get this iPhone 11 Pro Max deal on O2.

Or, if you want to pay less upfront, this Three deal costs £60 a month with £49 upfront. This'll get you a huge monthly allowance of 100GB plus unlimited messages and minutes.

Get this iPhone 11 Pro Max deal on Three.

If you don't want to pay anything upfront and you want unlimited data, snap up this Vodafone offer that's £68 per month.

Get this iPhone 11 Pro Max deal on Vodafone.

iPhone XR Black Friday deals

Last year's iPhone XR is still one of the best handsets on the market. And thanks to some Black Friday magic, we've got lots of great deals on this excellent handset.

Vodafone's currently offering the iPhone XR along with a monthly allowance of 60GB plus unlimited messages and minutes for £33 a month with nothing to pay upfront.

Get this iPhone XR deal on Vodafone.

There are also big savings on iPhone XR deals with Three. Right now, you can get a 64GB iPhone XR with a whopping 100GB of data for nothing upfront and just £34 a month.

Get this iPhone XR deal from Three.

And if you don't want that much data, you can get the iPhone XR on this Uswitch exclusive deal on EE, which comes with a monthly allowance of 50GB a month. This'll set you back £33 a month with £45 to pay upfront.

Get this Uswitch exclusive iPhone XR deal on EE.

O2 also has a great Black Friday offer. This one gets you 30GB a month plus unlimited calls and texts for £30 per month plus £99.99 upfront. And because it's on O2, you'll qualify for O2 Priority benefits, which includes pre-sales on tickets for events at O2 venues and exclusive discounts and freebies.

Get this iPhone XR deal on O2.

We’ve also found some top Black Friday deals for you over at giffgaff. Get an iPhone XR for just £564. And while it comes with a giffgaff SIM, you're not tied into any lengthy contract. So £564 is all you pay.

Get this iPhone XR deal from giffgaff.

iPhone XS Black Friday deals

Last year's flagship iPhone was iWateringly expensive when it first came out. But thanks to some Black Friday magic, there are some pretty great deals available this weekend.

Chief among them is EE's offering that comes with 75GB of data each month plus unlimited calls and texts for a monthly cost of £46 with nothing to pay upfront.

Get this iPhone XS deal on EE.

There's also great offer on iD Mobile which comes with unlimited data, messages and minutes for £59.99 a month plus £59.99 upfront.

Get this iPhone XS deal on EE.

iPhone XS Max Black Friday deals

Last year's ultra-premium iPhone is still one of the best handsets around. And thanks to Black Friday, there are some great offers on the best iPhone of 2019.

We especially like this O2 deal that gets you a whopping 160GB of data plus unlimited calls and texts for £59 a month with nothing to pay upfront.

Get this iPhone XS Max deal from O2.

Or, if you don't want to pay for quite that much data, you can get the iPhone XS Max on EE for £56 a month with no upfront costs. That'll get you an impressive 100GB of data plus unlimited messages and minutes.

Get this iPhone XS Max deal on EE.

iPhone 8 Black Friday deals

Although it's not the newest model on the market, the iPhone 8 is still a great phone. And this Black Friday, there are some excellent offers.

For just £29 a month, you can get the iPhone 8 plus a monthly allowance of 24GB and unlimited calls and texts. That's on EE, the UK's fastest network.

Get this iPhone 8 deal on EE.

Alternatively, if you power through data, you might want to consider iD Mobile's iPhone 8 deal that comes with unlimited data, calls and texts with nothing to pay upfront.

Get this iPhone 8 deal on iD Mobile.

Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy phones are still the gold standard of Android handsets. And right now, there are some great Black Friday contract deals on Samsung Galaxy phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Black Friday deals

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is still one of the best handsets on the market. And this Black Friday, there are lots of Black Friday offers to help make this phone more affordable.

We really like this deal on EE that gets you 75GB of data plus unlimited calls and texts for just £36 a month.

Get this Samsung Galaxy S10 deal on EE.

Or, if you want more data than that, you can get the same phone on Three for £40 a month. That'll get you 100GB of data every month along with inclusive texts and calls.

Get this Samsung Galaxy S10 deal from Three.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Black Friday deals

If you want to go for the bigger, better version, there are still some great Black Friday deals to be found.

EE's deal is especially good as it comes with a huge 50GB of monthly data along with unlimited minutes and texts for just £33 a month plus £149 upfront.

Get this Samsung Galaxy S10+ deal on EE.

Or if data is all that matters to you, you can get a monthly allowance of 120GB with O2 for £43 a month and no upfront costs.

Get this Samsung Galaxy S10+ deal on O2.

Samsung Galaxy A20e Black Friday deals

If you want a new Samsung Galaxy phone without paying a premium price, the A20e is a great shout.

This weekend, giffgaff has it on offer for just £124. And while it comes with a giffgaff SIM, you're not tied into a contract so you can shop around for a cheap SIM deal.

Get this Samsung Galaxy A20e deal from giffgaff.

ID Mobile also has a decent option for the Samsung Galaxy A20e. It's available for only £11.99 a month with no upfront cost. You'll get 500MB of data too.

Get this Samsung Galaxy A20e deal from ID Mobile.

Huawei phones Black Friday deals

Although Huawei has been having some issues lately, the company still makes some of the best handsets around.

And for Black Friday, you can get a Huawei P30 for just £414 from giffgaff. Again, you'll get a giffgaff SIM with it, but because it's not on contract, you don't have to stay with giffgaff if you find a better deal elsewhere.

Get this Huawei P30 deal from giffgaff.

Or get the iPhone P30 Lite for just £23.99 and nothing upfront from ID Mobile. In terms of data, you'll have 8GB to play with so thats plenty for all your everyday uses.

Get this Huawei P30 Lite deal from ID Mobile.

Want to see more? Check out all our Black Friday mobile phone deals.