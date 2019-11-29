Get a free pair of Apple AirPods from Vodafone when you buy an iPhone

Vodafone's celebarating Black Friday by giving you a free pair of wireless Apple AirPods worth £159 if you buy an iPhone from them this Black Friday.

These top-of-the-range wireless bluetooth earbuds sync up to your iPhone and let you listen to music without any wires getting in the way. In other words, AirPods are a must for music lovers. Not only that but the iconic Apple design has turned them into a trendy fashion statement too. And, considering they normally cost £159, this is a seriously good giveaway.

To claim your free AirPods buy an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max on a Vodafone pay monthly plan. Then, once you’ve paid your first bill, you’ll receive a text message with all the details of how you’ll receive your free AirPods.

Your Apple AirPods will be delivered to you within 30 days of the order being placed with Vodafone.

Check out the free AirPods Black Friday deal.

There are more Black Friday bargains from Vodafone too. Get an excellent Sony Xperia 5 on Vodafone's Unlimited Max bundle and you'll get a free PS4 along with the latest FIFA 2020. Not only is this a brilliant bundle, but Vodafone is giving it to you with a spectacular Black Friday saving. The whole package is just £36 per month and a paltry £9 upfront. That's a total saving of £648.

Get the Sony Xperia 5 Black Friday deal.

You can also get a superb saving on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, and with Vodafone Unlimited Max you can truly take advantage of that blistering 5G connection. This limited offer is just £48 per month and £29 up front - saving you £668 over the course of the contract.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G deal.

Vodafone has also revealed some exciting new plans for small office and home office business customers.

Vodafone Business has got some big Black Friday savings on its plans and smartphones geared towards business owners, with price plans starting at less than £25 a month.

If you’re a business owner you can sign up to the ‘Business Exclusive’ plan and get a 64GB iPhone 36 month plan for only £24.50 per month, with just £99.99 to pay upfront.

If you’d rather power your enterprise with Android devices, grab the future ready Samsung S10 5G for only £24.50 per month plus £199.99 upfront.

You can also pick up an exciting business bundle which includes an Phone XS paired with an iPad for just £75.80 per month and £49.20 upfront.

All of the above plans include everything you’ll need to help your business run smoothly as they run on Vodafone Unlimited, which as the name suggests includes unlimited data, minutes and texts.

Check out Vodafone's Black Friday Business deals