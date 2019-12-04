 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  Uswitch.com
  News
  2019
  December
  Vodafone launches Festive Squad Christmas game

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Vodafone launches Festive Squad Christmas game

04 December 2019
Top the scoreboards to win family prizes
Festive Squad VeryMe 005

With the merry march to Christmas well underway, Vodafone is bringing a bit of gaming cheer to your smartphones in the shape of Festive Squad, a fun new game where you can win real prizes.

Made to be played with the whole family, you all play together to complete levels, rack up points and win prizes. Shoot falling snowballs catch bright baubles, and collect Christmas puddings to complete a level, then let someone else take over to do the next one. You don’t even have to be together to play together - so whether you’re heading back on the train, Christmas shopping on the high street or getting cosy at home, you can still play with your loved ones.

20191118 BQ2 1539

Play during the week, beat four mini games and get on the top scoreboard and you can win great prizes - including dinner at Pizza Express, cinema tickets for VUE and entertainment bundles from family favourites like NOW TV, Sky Sports and Spotify.

The current top score has been set by none other than former England footballer Jamie Redknapp and his family.

Redknapp said: “For me, Christmas is all about quality time with loved ones, but with the busy lives we lead, it’s often hard to fit it all in. Christmas is especially busy for us, juggling work commitments and all the kids activities. That’s why I was excited to test out Vodafone’s Festive Squad game, as you can play it together even if you’re in different places. It was great to get Beau and my mum into it too – Mum was great! We loved playing it and think other families will love it too.”

Festive Squad VeryMe 003

Think you’ve got what it takes to beat the Redknapps? To get involved just log into your VeryMe app, get your unique code and then follow the link to access the game.

Even if you don’t win in the game, Vodfone is offering its customers a veritable advent calendar of daily treats. From bottles of Prosecco to festive socks and Thorntons chocs, there are all sorts of stocking fillers to grab throughout December so keep your eye on the VeryMe app and claim your freebies.

Check out a range of Vodafone pay monthly plans

Nick Jeffery, Vodafone UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “The run up to Christmas can be a hectic time with shopping to do, nativities to watch and nights out to get ready for. Our Festive Squad game from Very Me brings families and friends together even if they’re in different places. Our Very Me programme this Christmas is our biggest ever with ten festive rewards for every mobile customer. It’s our way of saying thank you and Happy Christmas to our loyal customers.”

Ray Ali

04 December 2019
Category: News
Tagged: vodafone

Latest news:

