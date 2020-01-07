iPhone XR users on O2 hit with network issues

Apple iPhone XR users on O2 have been hit with a wave of problems including signal outage and no internet connection.

The iPhone XR is one of the most popular handsets on the market, and customers on O2 have reported a complete loss of signal numerous times throughout the day so they can’t make and receive phone calls or texts.

O2 customers with the popular iPhone have even found themselves without 4G, meaning connecting to the internet is not possible without nearby wifi access.

It’s not known how many customers have been affected, but many have taken to Twitter to voice their complaints, and both Apple and O2 have confirmed there is a fault being investigated.

A spokesperson for O2 said: “We're working closely with our partners to resolve an intermittent issue affecting some of our customers using iPhone XR. In the meantime we thank any customers affected for their patience.”

The BBC have reported that some users may have been told that the issue has been caused by a recent Apple iOS update. However this has yet to be confirmed and a spokesperson for Apple has said that the problem will be fixed in an incoming update.

The Apple spokesperson said “We are aware of an issue causing intermittent network connectivity affecting some O2 customers, and we will have a fix in an upcoming software release."

The iPhone XR was released as a cheaper alternative to the flagship iPhones and has proven to be wildly popular with its striking colour options, big screen and excellent camera.

Check out our best iPhone XR deals.