OnePlus dazzles with new concept phone

OnePlus has revealed a striking new concept phone at CES 2020 - the OnePlus Concept One.

The OnePlus Concept One has a truly eye-catching design thanks to back cameras that magically ‘disappear’.

OnePlus has covered the Concept One smartphone with colour colour-shifting glass which conceals the cameras giving the look of a completely uninterrupted back. The rear camera sensors only become visible when the camera is launched - and it takes just 0.7 seconds for the magical fade out to take place. The glass also works as a camera filter which blocks light and gives pictures with more detail.

OnePlus has again collaborated with luxury sports car maker MacClaren, and the disappearing camera tech is inspired by McClaren sports cars with sun-blocking opaque sunroofs. To round off the partnership the Concept One is finished with trademark Orange leather.

Specs wise, it’s similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro, down to the pop-up selfie camera and key placement. This phone is just a concept, so we don’t expect it to be released in the immediate future, but keep your eyes peeled and you might see invisible cameras on a smartphone soon.

Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus said: “This concept phone is a significant experiment into the future form of smartphones. OnePlus started this initiative with the goal of bringing the “burdenless” user experience to the next level. The invisible camera stands as a new form of camera design, one that spares the user from the compromises of current camera layouts. The rear camera lenses are hidden by the dynamic electrochromic glass and only become visible when the camera is in use. This is just the beginning as we explore additional possibilities in the future.”