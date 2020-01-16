Sky Mobile 5G goes live

Sky Mobile has announced the launch of its 5G service, and it’s live today, giving Sky customers access to superfast network speeds.

Sky Mobile’s superfast 5G is now available in 20 towns and cities around the UK, including London, Belfast, Leeds, Edinburgh and more. And Sky says it will be available in a total of 50 locations by summer 2020.

As an added incentive, Sky Mobile 5G will be available for no extra charge for Sky VIP customers. Sky VIP is free to join and offers a range of other exclusive bonuses including access to screenings. Customers who are not signed up to Sky VIP can get one month’s 5G for free and then pay £5 a month for the ultrafast service.

Sky Mobile’s 5G service can be added on to existing Sky Mobile tariffs which start at just £6 a month for a 3GB plan, but to take advantage of those blistering 5G speeds, you may need a bit more data and Sky has a great option in the shape of the 9GB plan which is just £12 a month.

Sky Mobile plans also offer a range of features to help you get the most out of a 5G plan. For instance, Sky Watch gives you unlimited streaming of TV and movies - without using your data. So when you’re using Sky apps you can stream as much entertainment content as you like without eating into your data plan. And with 5G, loading and buffering will be a thing of the past.

To use 5G you’ll also need a 5G-ready smartphone, and Sky Mobile has a range to choose from, like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and Samsung Galaxy A90 5G with more on the way.

Sky customers can pick 5G as an add-on to their plans, providing 5G is available in their area, for £5 a month, or as mentioned sign up to Sky VIP to get it for free.

Paul Sweeney, Managing Director of Sky Mobile, said, “We’re excited to be launching superfast 5G on the award-winning Sky Mobile network, and even more excited to be offering it free to all Sky VIP customers. Sky Mobile is the ideal choice for anyone who wants a faster mobile connection and great value.”

