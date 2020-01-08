WhatsApp to stop working on some iPhones and Android smartphones

WhatsApp is set to stop working on a number of popular Apple and Android smartphones, as older operating systems will no longer be supported by the messaging app.

As of February 1 smartphone users with iPhones running on iOS 8 or earlier will no longer be able to use the hugely popular app, and the same applies for Android users on Android version 2.3.7 (Gingerbread).

The WhatsApp support page states that users on iOS 8 or earlier and Android 2.3.7 or earlier won’t be able to create new accounts or reverify existing accounts as of February 1 2020.

So that means no more sharing pics, WhatsApp data calls or participating in group chats. If you’re affected by this impending WhatsApp blackout, you should be able to continue using WhatsApp by simply downloading a newer operating system on to your device.

For Apple users, as long as you have an iPhone 4S or newer, you’ll be able to download a version of iOS that will support WhatsApp, and considering the 4S came out in 2011, most iPhoners should be fine.

To find out what operating system your smartphone is currently running on, take the following simple steps.

Android users need to click Settings, go into ‘About Phone’ and then into ‘Software Info’.

For iPhone users, go into Settings, General and then click Software Update.

You’ll then find the OS info and you should also find an option to update.

You’ve got until February 1 to make sure your smartphone is up to date.

However, there is one operating system that won’t be able to use WhatsApp ever again - Windows Mobile operating system. This old school OS was found on phones like the Motorola MPx200.