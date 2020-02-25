Honor 9X Pro revealed

 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
25 February 2020
A new 5G smartphone from the Chinese brand.
honor 9x pro

Following on from the news of parent company Huawei’s Mate XS reveal, Honor has announced a new smartphone of its own - the Honor 9X Pro.

As always Honor is focussing on the youth market - with an affordable smartphone that leans on the camera as its main selling point. The Honor 9X Pro comes with a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera as well as an 8MP depth sensor. For all your selfie needs, there’s a 16MP pop up camera on the front.

Screen wise, the Honor 9X Pro has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD display that is a good platform for content, photographs and the like.

The new smartphone also comes with a new Kirin 810 AI Chipset and Kirin Gaming+, a feature primed for gamers. It’s said to deliver a smoother gaming experience, which is an exciting idea for people who like to while away their commute with a mobile game.

The Honor 9X Pro will also use the Huawei App Gallery as its source of app downloads, and not the GooglePlay store. Honor promises its users will have “access to a wide variety of apps across Health & Fitness, Entertainment, Music, and Photography”.

The Honor 9X Pro will be available from March 2020, and with a price of £250 suggested, it could prove to be a great option for people seeking a lower-cost alternative to the big-bucks smartphones.

Ray Ali

25 February 2020
Category: News
Tagged: honor

