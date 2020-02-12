How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Fresh from Samsung’s Unpacked event, the world’s been introduced to the new Galaxy S20 range, and you won’t be surprised to hear that we’re very impressed by Samsung’s new flagship smartphones.

We’re also impressed with Samsung’s new wireless earphones - the Galaxy Buds+, and we’re even more impressed by the fact that you can get a pair of Galaxy Buds+ worth £159 absolutely free if you pre-order Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra.

We’ve covered the S20 range in detail here, so let’s take a look at the Galaxy Buds+ too and see how good this offer really is.

Galaxy Buds+

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are the perfect partner to your new smartphone. These are Samsung’s first wireless earbuds that have 2-way speakers, so you know you’ll get a high quality listening experience. The sound has been fine tuned by the audio experts at AKG, giving you rich trebles and booming bass.

Got a call coming through? No problem, two outer mics pick up your voice and blot out background noise so your hands-free chats are always crystal clear.

You can control your music with simple taps on the Galaxy Buds, skip, tracks, fast forward and turn up the volume with a flick of a finger.

They’re no slouch on the battery front either. Galaxy Buds+ give up to 11 hours of play time when they’re fully charged. And for a recharge just pop them in their charging case. With fast charging you can even get 3 hours playtime with just 10 minutes charging.

Claiming your Galaxy Buds+

Getting your free Galaxy Buds+ is easy. First, decide whether you want the Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Then, head over to our deals pages to find the perfect plan, and pre-order between 11.02.20 - 08.03.20 to qualify for the free Galaxy Buds+.

Then, when you receive your new phone, download the Samsung Members app and follow the instructions within the app. You’ll need to do this between 10.03.20 - 12.04.20, and you’ll need to have your proof of purchase to hand, so make sure you hang on to your receipt.

Once the team at Samsung has verified everything, you’ll receive a confirmation email, and then you’ll have your Galaxy Buds+ within 45 days.

New phone, new earphones - what more could you want?