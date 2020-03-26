Huawei P40 series revealed

Huawei has officially announced its new P40 smartphone series, with three devices set for release - the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus.

Huawei smartphones are famed for their exceptional cameras, and the new P40 series is no different. This time Huawei is calling its P40 cameras "most powerful Ultra Vision camera" yet. The P40 is packing a triple camera, the P40 Pro has a quad camera and the P40 Pro Plus comes with a penta shooter.

The Huawei P40 has a16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 50MP RYYB camera and an 8MP telephoto lens, which can go up to 3x optical zoom.

The Huawei P40 Pro steps things up a notch with a 50MP main camera, 40MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto 10x optical zoom camera, as well as time-of-flight sensor.

Of course, the Huawei P40 Pro Plus goes even further with 50MP main camera, 40MP ultra-wide lens, 8MP 10x optical zoom, an additional 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical and a time-of-flight sensor.All three phones have 32MP selfie cams too.

All three of the P40 series smartphones come with a new ‘Quad-Curve’ overflow display. This striking screen curves over the top, bottom and sides of the phone. That means the screen is curved at the top and bottom as well as on the sides of the handset.

The P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus both have 6.58-inch OLED screens, while the standard P40 has a 6.1-inch screen.

All three phones have both facial unlocking and in-built fingerprint sensors for easy unlocking.

All three P40 smartphones have Kirin 990 processors, and they are all 5G devices as standard - there are no 4G versions of the P40 devices. Battery wise, the P40 Pro and the P40 Pro Plus have 4,200mAh batteries, while the regular P40 has a 3,800mAh battery

The Huawei P40 and Pro Pro are available in black, deep sea blue, ice white colourways. The P40 Pro Plus comes in really attractive ceramic white and ceramic black options.

However, the P40 series do not come with access to Google services, or the Google Play store. Instead, Huawei has its own App Gallery store its own Huawei services to rival Googles.

The Huawei P40 series will be available on the 7th of April, the P40 costs €799, the P40 Pro costs €999 and the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is the most expensive of the bunch at €1399.