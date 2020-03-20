Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile gift customers 10GB of data

Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile are giving their customers an extra 10GB of data free of charge, to give them a boost during the Coronavirus outbreak.

With many people across the country stuck working from home, or even in self isolation, an extra 10GB of data can go a long way to helping customers stay entertained and in touch with friends, family and colleagues.

All Virgin Mobile pay monthly customers will have an extra 10GB data from Monday 23rd March, as well as unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles for a month. Virgin Mobile has also stated it will let customers know if this bonus will extend beyond the month as it keeps an eye on the developing situation.

For Sky Mobile customers, the 10GB of data will be added straight to customer’s Piggybanks and can be shared across any SIM cards on the account.

Sky Mobile is also trying to make it easier for people to stay in touch with each other as they reduce social contact in line with Government advice by making calls to UK landlines free for all Sky Talk customers.

And on top of that, a number of brand new Hollywood movies will entering the Sky Store on the day of their cinematic release. The partnership with NBCUniversal will see films such as Trolls World Tour and The Invisible Man launch on Friday for Sky+ and Sky Q customers at a price of £15.99.

**Check out some of our best Sky Mobile deals

We've got great Virgin Mobile deals too