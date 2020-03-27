Vodafone gives unlimited mobile data to pay monthly customers

Vodafone is offering 500,000 thousand of its pay monthly customers 30-days free access to unlimited mobile data.

Vodafone will also be highlighting its ‘vulnerable’ customers and upgrading them to receive the free offer automatically.

These customers who Vodafone has identified as vulnerable will receive a text informing them about the free 30 day unlimited data upgrade. Vodafone’s other customers who are not already on can access the unlimited data offer via the VeryMe section within the rewards the My Vodafone App.

As mentioned, the offer is available for 500,000 customers on a first come first served basis, however Vodafone has stated it will monitor usage with a view to extending the offer to even more customers.

This offer is of course a response to the current Coronavirus crisis, with many people working from home, self isolating and practising social distancing. With unlimited data customers can stay in touch with friends and family with video calls and messages. As well as having unlimited data for streaming and staying entertained.

Vodafone UK Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery said: “Our role in these difficult and worrying times is to keep the UK connected, even while we have to stay apart. We are offering 30 days of unlimited free data to our most vulnerable customers and the first 500,000 customers to sign up, to help ease any worries about running out of data or incurring additional charges. If our network capacity allows, we would love to be able to offer this to even more customers and will be monitoring the feasibility of this. In short, if we have more to give, we will. This is one of a series of measures that we are taking to help. We have already expanded our networks, given our customers free access to NHS online services and reduced the time it takes to pay small suppliers.”

**Check out a range of Vodafone pay monthly deals