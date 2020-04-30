Get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active when you buy a Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra

If you’re looking to buy a new smartphone the Samsung Galaxy S20 series is sure to be top of your list. Whether it’s the Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra, both phones come with some of the best specs you’ll find on any device. From stunning screens to cinematic cameras, the S20 range does it all. And on top of that, buy one within the next month and you’ll also get a Samsung Galaxy Active Watch worth £199 completely free.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is the perfect partner to your new Samsung smartphone. Thin, light, strong and sturdy, this Galaxy Watch helps you stay connected and keep up with fitness and mental wellbeing.

It's got a range of great features such as fitness tracking, sleep monitoring and wellness. Yiu can also use sync it up with your Samsung smartphone to get all your notifications and alerts straight to your wrist.

Claiming your Galaxy Watch Active

Getting your free Galaxy Watch Active is simple. All you have to do is decide whether you want the Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Then, pop over to our deals pages to find the ideal pay monthly plan. To be eligible for this offer you need to buy your smartphone between 29/04/2020 – 26/05/2020.

Then, when you receive your new phone, download the Samsung Members app and follow the instructions you’ll find in the app. Remember, you need to do this between 29/04/2020 – 26/05/2020 and you’ll need to have your proof of purchase to hand, so make sure you hang on to your receipt. Oh, and you also need to do this within 30 days of purchase.

Once Samsung has verified your details, you’ll receive a confirmation email, and then you’ll soon have your Galaxy Watch Active sent over.

New phone, new smartwatch - the ultimate tech combo.