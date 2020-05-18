Honor launches new UK website

Honor has launched its new UK website, and there are some great offers available across the brand's products to celebrate the new site.

Honor’s new website, hihhonor, is launching with a flash sale to give you the chance to get some of Honor’s smartphones, wearables and accessories at a discount.

The sales are on from 18th May to 28th May. And whether you’re looking for a new smartphone, some headphones or a smartwatch, there are big savings to be had. Different items will go on sale at different times, so let’s take a look at some of the hihonor highlights.

Honor 9X

The Honor 9X was lauded as an excellent low cost handset upon its release. And now with the hihonor launch sale you can get it for even less. Don’t let the low price fool you, the Honor 9X is loaded with superb specs. Content looks great on the 6.59-inch screen, you can take awesome photos with the 48MP triple camera and it keeps going all day with the powerful 4,000mAh battery.

This offer, available from the 22nd May, even comes with an Honor Band 5 watch - all for just £179.

Honor 20 Pro

The Honor 20 Pro was released last year and made a big statement with its high-spec camera and low price. Now, you can get it for even less for a limited time thanks to the hihhonor sale. With a 6.26-inch screen and superb 48MP quad camera, you’ll love taking and looking at photos.

You can get the Honor 20 Pro for just £329, and the sale starts on the 22nd May.

Honor MagicBook 14

It’s not just smartphones, you can also get the excellent Honor MagicBook 14 for £549. This 14-inch laptop has a bright 1080p screen, all day battery life and a speedy AMD Ryzen processor. This offer also comes with a free Honor MagicWatch 2 and backpack worth £199.

You can pick up this offer from 21 May.

There are plenty more products on sale as well as a prize draw where you can win a £300 voucher so head on over to hihhonor today.