Huawei P40 Lite set to launch in June

Huawei has revealed the latest handset in the P40 series, the P40 Lite 5G. And with a very attractive price tag of just £379, it might be the cheapest way to get a 5G smartphone yet.

Since it’s the budget offering of the P440 series, it doesn’t quite have all the features of the P40 and the P40 Pro, but it’s still got a lot to offer in terms of specs, performance and value for money.

The P40 Lite has a big display that measures up at 6.5-inches, and this is practically all screen thanks to the tiny punch-hole selfie cam.

The camera selection on the rear of the handset is exciting too, especially at this price point. There’s a 64MP main camera in the quad-cam set up, which also features an ultrawide camera, a macro camera and a depth sensor.

Huawei devices are famed for their camera, and while the P40 Lite does not reach the heights of the P40 Pro, it still offers great quality photography with a range of features including night mode and time lapse.

Of course, one of the standout features is that all-important 5G. As 5G becomes more and more prevalent over the coming months and years, we’ll see more and more handsets with 5G connectivity. And if you live in an area where 5G has been switched on, you can take advantage of super-fast downloads and connections, providing you have a 5G phone and 5G plan from your network.

The Huawei P40 Lite comes with a big 4,000mAh battery too, so you don’t have to worry about losing power in the middle of the day.

This latest offering from Huawei will be available in three different colours: Space Silver, Crush Green and Midnight Black. They all have a stylish glass design that shimmers when it catches light.

The Huawei P40 Lite will be available for preorder from the 3rd Junem with the on-sale date set for 16th June, with that aforementioned price tag of £379.

However, it’s important to remember that Huawei’s devices do not come with Google Apps or access to the Google app store. Instead Huawei has created its own App Gallery. While this app store has many options, you may find it's missing some of the apps you’re used to.

Huawei has also been dealt a blow by the news that the the US Department of Commerce has banned all companies that use American technology or software from working with Huawei unless they are granted specific approval. It is believed that this is to prevent Huawei from purchasing semiconductors and is part of the ongoing troubles Huawei has with the United States.

In an official statement, Huawei said: “This new rule will impact the expansion, maintenance, and continuous operations of networks worth hundreds of billions of dollars that we have rolled out in more than 170 countries.

It will also impact communications services for the more than 3 billion people who use Huawei products and services worldwide. To attack a leading company from another country, the US government has intentionally turned its back on the interests of Huawei's customers and consumers. This goes against the US government’s claim that it is motivated by network security.

Huawei is undertaking a comprehensive examination of this new rule. We expect that our business will inevitably be affected. We will try all we can to seek a solution. We hope that our customers and suppliers will continue to stand with us and minimize the impact of this discriminatory rule.”