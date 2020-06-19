Apple WWDC set to reveal iOS 14

WWDC, Apple's annual developer conference, is nearly upon us - and this year it’ll be a digital-only event taking place on 22 June at 6pm UK time.

WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) is traditionally the event where Apple reveals the details of all its new operating systems, so for this year that’s iOS 14.

The conference is normally held at San Jose’s McEnery Convention Center, with tickets going for $1,599 per person. But of course, with a global pandemic putting a halt on large events, this year's event will be free and live streamed to people who are a part of Apple's Developer Program, with the keynote presentation free to watch for everyone.

What can I expect from iOS 14?

Apple’s yearly reveal of its new iOS generates almost as much interest as actual iPhone launches. That’s not surprising considering the iOS reveals a lot of the new features and visual design updates that make the new iPhones exciting.

Some of the new features we expect include:

A new fitness app that will include running, cycling, rowing, strength training, dance, yoga and numerous activities.

An overhaul of iMessages, including being able to mention specific people in group chats (like in WhatsApp) by putting an “@” before their name.

A new augmented reality app you can use to easily get information on products while you’re out shopping.

A drastically updated home with new ways to organise apps, such as a list as opposed to a grid, alphabetically or by number of unread notifications.

Easy text translation on Safari and throughout the iPhone, with the option to switch languages with a quick tap on the screen.

New emojis and updates to Animojis and Memojis.

Interestingly, one of the rumours surrounding the update this year is that it might have a new name - iPhoneOS, since Apple’s tablet’s now run on iPadOS.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the WWDC 2020 Keynote on YouTube, the Apple TV app, or just stream it from Apple.com on your browser.

Of course, we’ll be covering all the juicy reveals from Apple’s 2020 WWDC here on Uswitch so stay tuned for all the iOS 14 lowdown.