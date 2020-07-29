Save £240 on your shopping with Tesco Mobile

Tesco Mobile has announced a new offer that will help its customers feed their families for less.

With the Coronavirus crisis leading to financial issues and economic problems for families around the country, Tesco Mobile is doing its bit to help out with a new offer that can help people save up to £240 in Tesco stores over six months.

If you’re a new Tesco Mobile customer, or an existing customer and you’re upgrading, you’ll receive a Tesco Clubcard Plus for six months for no extra cost, providing you sign up to an eligible pay monthly plan.

The Tesco Clubcard Plus gives you a total of £40 worth of savings every month, usually comes with a £7.99 subscription fee, and gives you a range of bonuses and benefits.

The benefits you get with a Tesco Clubcard Plus include:

Get 10% off two Tesco shopping trips with maximum saving of £40 per month

Receive double data if you’re on a pay monthly contract

Get 10% off selected Tesco brands (F&F, Fred & Flo, Go Cook, Fox & Ivy, Tesco Pet and Carousel) in-store all the time

Tesco Mobile plans also come with some great benefits as standard, such as the Tesco Mobile Tariff promise which means your tariff won’t go up at any point during the length of your contract.

You also get double the value of your Clubcard vouchers, free monthly rewards for any family members who are also on Tesco Mobile with the Family Perks bonus and you can change your usage tariff anytime.

Tesco Mobile has also been highlighted by Ofcom as having the least complaints out of all the mobile networks over the last six years, and Tesco Mobile was also the recipient of the Best Retailer for Customer Service award at the 2020 Uswitch Awards.

Tom Denyard, Tesco Mobile CEO, said: “Families across the UK are looking for ways to make their money go further through these uncertain times. At Tesco Mobile we strive to find the little helps that can make a big difference to our customers, and by bringing the benefits of Clubcard Plus to mobile, we’re helping them to feed their families for less.”

