Samsung unveils new Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

After months of speculation, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is finally here, along with its big brother, the Note 20 Ultra. And with big batteries, incredible camera specs and the smartest S Pen yet, it looks like these phones have been worth the wait.

But what’s the difference between these two new powerhouse devices? Well, let’s take a closer look.

Unsurprisingly, the most important difference is the price. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at £849 SIM-free, while the Ultra will set you back a whopping £1,179 if you buy it upfront. But for that price, you’re getting quite a significant upgrade.

The Ultra comes with 5G as standard and it has storage options of 256GB or a massive 512GB. The device itself is also a bit bigger, with a screen measuring 6.9 inches, compared to the standard Note’s 6.7-inch display. And at 4,500mAh, it’s got a slightly larger battery than the Note 20’s 4,300mAh. But considering it’s powering a bigger device, these two phones will likely have a similar battery life.

Both phones come with an impressive triple-lens camera setup, although the Ultra does have better zoom functions to help you capture more detailed shots from further away. And they each have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera so you can snap stunning selfies.

The Note’s main selling point has always been its S Pen stylus. And the one included with the Note 20 range is the smartest yet, with greater precision and better responsiveness that makes even the scruffiest handwriting look elegant. And the S Pen’s new Anywhere Actions feature helps you navigate your phone regardless of which apps you’re using. If you want to return to the home screen, for example, simply press the upper button on the S Pen to exit the app. It’s a small thing but it just makes navigating your device even easier.

The phones are available in a range of stunning colours, including Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green, pictured above. If colourful handsets aren’t your thing, you can also get the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra in Mystic White, Mystic Grey or Mystic Black.

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, said: “The top end of the smartphone market is dominated by a select few handsets with screens larger than your hand, bulging with cameras and costing a small fortune.

“The Note 20 and its big brother the Note 20 Ultra elbow their way into this elite group, with all the bravado befitting their top-of-the-line functions, including 5G as standard.

“The standard model packs a 6.7-inch screen, while the Ultra boasts a monster 6.9-inch display, the biggest on the market and matched only by the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

“While the Note 20 has a 64MP main camera and 3x hybrid zoom, the Ultra gives photography enthusiasts a 108MP wide lens and an optical 5x zoom which means no digital distortion to your pictures.

“A 4,300mAh battery means that most users should be able to get through the day on a single charge.

“With prices for the Note 20 Ultra 5G starting at £1,179, this launch marks one of the most expensive handsets of recent times.

“Our research found that the price of top-end mobiles are five times more expensive than they were in the year 2000. In fact, our data suggests that high-end smartphones could cost £1,800 within five years.

“The Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra are bulging with all the top-end features and gizmos that users of premium handsets expect, but such technology doesn’t come cheap.”

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will be available from 21st August. But you can preorder it from tomorrow. So be sure to check back with us tomorrow for some great preorder offers.