Google launches the new Pixel 5 range

At tonight's virtual event, Google unveiled its latest handset, the Pixel 5.And it looks like it well and truly lives up to Google’s reputation for incredible camera software, decent battery life and a stellar Android experience.

But is the Pixel 5 significantly better than last year’s 4 and 4XL? How good is this year’s cameras? And how much do these new handsets cost? Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 5.

5G

As the number would suggest, the Pixel 5 can work with ultra-fast 5G networks. That means you’ll be able to take advantage of speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G if your area is lucky enough to have 5G coverage.

And with mass 5G rollout promised throughout the UK, even if you can’t get 5G now, chances are you’ll be able to before your contract runs out. So if you’re thinking of getting a new phone soon, it might well be worth choosing a 5G device.

Screen

With a bright 6-inch OLED display, the Pixel 5 has a really lovely screen with natural colours. And with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, it’s ideal for watching films and playing games.

The design

The Pixel 5’s simple, classic design is a breath of fresh air in a world where everyone seems to be glued to an all-screen slab of smartphone. Although the display does fill the front of the Pixel, it’s bordered by neat, thin bezels, which actually adds a bit of character to the device.

The cameras

As the name Pixel would suggest, the main selling point for the Pixel 5 is the camera. And unlike a lot of manufacturers that focus on adding lots of lenses and megapixels, Google has opted instead for intelligent photography software to help you take stunning snaps in almost all lighting conditions.

So, don’t be put off by the relatively modest-sounding 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel set-up on the 5. The software powering these cameras makes these phones amongst the best cameraphones around.

Google’s raved-about Night Sight is on-board and looks better than ever. So you’ll be able to capture detailed images in low-light.

The cost

The Google Pixel 5 is available to pre-order now. Prices start at £599.

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “Google’s mantra for the launch was being helpful during turbulent times, and many consumers will find its promise of more affordable phones meets their current needs.

“At a time when the prices of flagship smartphones seem to rise every year, it’s a breath of fresh air to see that Google’s Pixel 5 handset costs less than the Pixel 4 when it launched.

“The £599 price tag may make it seem more of a competitor to the iPhone SE and the Samsung S20 FE than its traditional rivals’ top-end devices that cost more than £1,000, but there’s nothing low-rent about this handset.

“The performance of Pixel 5’s camera setup compares well to the four lenses seen on many of its rivals’ devices, a real testament to Google’s ability to squeeze incredible performance from their tech.

“Google’s reveal of the 5G-ready Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G sends a clear message to consumers that this is the year of fifth generation connectivity, and means we now wait to see what Apple, the only big manufacturer to not yet offer a 5G enabled smartphone, will do.

“Our research shows that one in ten people already have a 5G phone, and a quarter of consumers could have a 5G handset within the next year.

“It’s great to see Google taking a step back from the arms race of escalating handset prices, and it gives consumers greater choice at a time when money is tight for many people.

“The Pixel 5 comes loaded with extras including subscriptions to its online gaming platform Stadia and YouTube Premium. The firm also launched Google TV, bringing together YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime in one place, and Nest Audio, which will be available for under £90.”

