New Apple Watch Series 6 adds blood oxygen sensor

Apple has unveiled a new Apple Watch. Called the Apple Watch Series 6, it can monitor your blood oxygen level and send you an alert if it drops below a safe level.

It does this by shining a red and infrared light on your wrist and measures the reflection to measuring the colour of your blood. From this, it can determine your blood’s oxygen content in 15 seconds.

It also does this in the background while you sleep.

The device is powered by a dual-core processor based on the A13 Bionic chip in the iPhone 11.

Apple has improved the screen, too. It now has a better always-on screen that’s 2.5 times brighter, making it easier to read in bright sun.

There are new colour schemes and new watch faces. And new watch bands, including one called the Solo Loop, which is suitably minimalist, with no clasp or buckle.

Family Setup lets you pair your Apple Watch with a different iPhone, so you don’t need a dedicated iPhone for each Apple timepiece. It’s being sold as a way for families to kit their kids out with Apple Watches.

Apple also announced a new, cheaper Apple Watch, called Apple Watch SE. Trading on the name of its popular iPhone SE handset, it’s a rebadged Apple Watch Series 3 that costs $200 less than the Series 6 (we’re waiting for UK prices).

The Apple Watch will no longer come with a USB adapter, which Apple is touting as an environmentally-friendly move. Pre-orders are open now, with shipping starting on Friday.

The Apple Watch Series 6 costs $399 and the Series 3 $199.

