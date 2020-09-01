New iPhones all set for 5G

Apple are set to release a whole range of exciting new products this year, including four new 5G iPhones.

A new report from Bloomberg has suggested that this year’s Apple iPhone release will finally see the company release 5G devices.

According to the report, all of the new iPhone range, thought to be four smartphones, will be 5G enabled and that this year’s must-have colour will be a dark blue shade.

However, the rumours that this year’s release will be delayed are gathering weight and it now looks like we will have to wait a little longer than the expected 8th September, with early October now suggested as a release time.

The Bloomberg report states that Apple has tasked its production suppliers with building a minimum of 75 million 5G iPhones.

If true, these will be the first iPhones with 5G connectivity, but that won’t be the only new feature. The expected four new iPhones are all expected to have a new design and a range of screen sizes - a 5.4-inch model, a 6.1-inches model and a 6.7-inch model.

The new designs are expected to have iPad-style square edges with the Pro versions continuing to have stainless steel edges as opposed to the entry-level aluminium.

It’s predicted that two entry-level devices of the range will come in 5.4-inches and 6.1-inches versions, while the top tier Pro models will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes.

With production delayed due to Coronavirus, it’s also thought that the releases will be staggered. The two cheaper versions of the new iPhone are expected to be released first, with the Pro versions coming a few weeks later in early October.

That won’t be all, as Apple is also expected to release a range of other products too.

We’ll likely see a new iPad Air that's closer in design to the high-end iPad Pro, a pair of new Apple Watches and a new set of over-ear headphones.

As ever, nothing’s ever confirmed until Apple announces it, so stay tuned for more info on release dates and all things iPhone.

In the meantime, here’s more info on all the news and rumours in the lead up to the new iPhones