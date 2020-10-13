It’s Amazon Prime Day, the exclusive shopping event for Amazon Prime members where you can get impressive discounts on all sorts of products from headphones to TVs. And if it’s TVs and gaming products that you’re interested in, you’re in luck.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime is live from 13th October - 14th October, and you can check out the deals now! These sales are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, but if you haven’t signed up there’s still time. You can even join on a free 30-day trial and still get access to great Prime Day offers, fantastic movies and shows on Prime Video, and free next day shipping on almost everything Amazon sells.

Here are all the best Amazon Prime Day TV and gaming deals.

Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

Samsung Galaxy 2020 43" TU7110 Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV - was £399, now £349.

This big screen Samsung TV is a steal at this price. With 4K UHD HDR tech bringing colours to life in sharp, clear detail, your movies, shows and games never looked better.

LG 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV - was £599, now £299.

If you want a big screen TV to make movie night a cinematic experience, this LG 4K UHD TV is a winner, especially at this discounted price.

Philips 55-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV with Ambilight and HDR 10+ - was £1,150, now £455.

Bigger isn’t always better, but sometimes it is, especially when you combine elegant design and high picture quality with rich sound and a three-sided Ambilight to make a truly immersive viewing experience. The Philips 55-inch 4k UHD Android smart TV can even be controlled via Alexa-enabled devices like the Echo or Echo Dot.

Amazon Prime Day Xbox One deals

Get an Xbox One at a great price with these excellent Amazon Prime Day deals.

Xbox One S 1TB + White Xbox Controller, 1 month Xbox Game Pass & 14 days Xbox Live Gold - was £249, now £199.

Amazon Prime Day PS4 Games deals

Save up to 30% on a range of PS4 games.

Batman Arkham Collection (Standard Edition) - was £34.99, now £19.96.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - was £15.99, now £11.99.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - was £15.99, now £11.99.

Dark Souls Trilogy - was £54.99, now £33.99.

DOOM Eternal : Deluxe Edition - was £84.99, now £31.99.

Amazon Prime Day ASUS Gaming Accessories

Enhance your gaming setup with up to 20% off ASUS accessories.

ASUS ROG Delta RGB Gaming Headset - was £179.99, now £143.99.

ASUS ROG Gladius II Origin Ergonomic Optical Gaming Mouse - was £79.99, now £55.99.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe wired mechanical RGB gaming keyboard for FPS games - was £139.99, now £111.99.